Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UNBLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF remained flat at $$80.81 during midday trading on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

