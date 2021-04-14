UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of UMH opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $815.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UMH Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

