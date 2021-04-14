UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.77. 4,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $199.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

