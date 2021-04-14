UBS Group Reiterates “€71.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.57 ($79.50).

ETR:LXS opened at €61.50 ($72.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €39.08 ($45.98) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

