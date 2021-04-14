UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,937 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of BCC opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

