UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 110,383 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of Berry Global Group worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $63.51.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

