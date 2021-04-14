UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,652,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,285.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $655,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,792. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

