UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.53 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $146.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.11 and a twelve month high of $147.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

