UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

BLUE stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

