U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,618. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

