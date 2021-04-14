Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $459.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyler is benefiting from higher recurring revenues, better cost management and increased margins. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are a positive. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Moreover, stable revenue base, along with solid recurring revenues makes it an attractive stock for investors. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted Tyler’s prospects. It is seeing delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $421.20.

TYL stock opened at $445.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.50. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

