Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $157.15 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270,849 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 3.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $157,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

SQ stock traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,190. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $45,749,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,162,260 shares of company stock valued at $268,017,536. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

