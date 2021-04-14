Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.
TRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.
Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.