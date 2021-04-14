Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

TRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

