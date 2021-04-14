Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $78.37. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 341,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

