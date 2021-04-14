Truist Securities Trims Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Target Price to $210.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

