Truist Securiti Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $151.25 and a one year high of $242.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

