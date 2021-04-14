Truist Raises U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target to $65.00

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $35.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.
Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.14. 15,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.
In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $6,176,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.