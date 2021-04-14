Truist Raises U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target to $65.00

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $35.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.14. 15,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $6,176,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

