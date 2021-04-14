Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,445 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

