Truist Financial Corp Purchases 20,587 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 694.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,615 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Shares of SNX opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.