Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Team were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Team by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Team by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Team during the third quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 284.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Team alerts:

NYSE:TISI opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $347.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.