Truist Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LKQ by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

