Truist Financial Corp Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

