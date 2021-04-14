TrueDeck 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,977.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $376,047.22 and approximately $15,977.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00059801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00018620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00632796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036491 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

