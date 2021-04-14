Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.18

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.18 and last traded at $97.14, with a volume of 1715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.
The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07.
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
