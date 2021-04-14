Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.18

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.18 and last traded at $97.14, with a volume of 1715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

