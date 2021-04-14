TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,368 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of TripAdvisor worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,366 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

