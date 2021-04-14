Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127,105. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

