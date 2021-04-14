Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229,389 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.