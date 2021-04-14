Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229,389 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

