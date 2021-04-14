Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $500,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.78. 8,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,051. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.76.

