Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,589 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. 386,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

