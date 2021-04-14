Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRIL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL opened at $10.08 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,112 shares of company stock worth $518,116.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.