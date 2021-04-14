Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRIL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.
TRIL opened at $10.08 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
