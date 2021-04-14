Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.34

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 8439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

