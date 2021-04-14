Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Trex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

