TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Down 69.0% in March

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $28.58.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Company Profile

