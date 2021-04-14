Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 215,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,928,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.24.

Get Transocean alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Transocean by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 125,330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,211,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.