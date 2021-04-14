TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.50

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.46, with a volume of 27517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.35.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

