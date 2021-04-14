TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.