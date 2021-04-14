Traders Purchase Large Volume of Inphi Call Options (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,386 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,807% compared to the average volume of 230 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,992,000 after acquiring an additional 181,264 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 8,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 907,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inphi by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 806,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $134,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $177.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.