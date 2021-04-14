Traders Purchase High Volume of Hostess Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,097 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,204% compared to the typical volume of 124 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $8,864,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

