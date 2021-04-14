Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 33,082 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,008% compared to the typical volume of 408 put options.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. 619,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,622. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 522.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

