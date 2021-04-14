Traders Buy High Volume of Hilton Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 55,445 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,120% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,544 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.41.

Shares of HLT opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

