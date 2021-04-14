Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.