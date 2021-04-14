Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 6,733 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 188,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,972. The firm has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

