Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 2,036 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.78. 6,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.