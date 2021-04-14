Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $998,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.