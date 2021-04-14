Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,054,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after buying an additional 90,080 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 161,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,981. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

