Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 109.77 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £229.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.59. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

