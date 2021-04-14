Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday.

TXP opened at GBX 109.77 ($1.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £229.86 million and a P/E ratio of -24.95. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.59.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

