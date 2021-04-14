Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toto stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

