Total Se Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Total in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Total alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOT. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Total has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Total by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Total by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.