Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of Total stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. Total has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Total by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Total by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Total by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

