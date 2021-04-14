Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.
Shares of Total stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. Total has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Total by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Total by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Total by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Total
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.